Landslides disrupt Amtrak service in Western Washington

SEATTLE - A significant stretch of Washington railway is shutdown. Landslides have forced BNSF to close tracks between Portland, Oregon and Everett, Washington.

All Amtrak Cascades service between Seattle and Portland is canceled, with no alternate transportation. Normally scheduled operations will continue south of Portland to Eugene, Oregon, and north of Everett to Vancouver, B.C.

BNSF Railway placed a 48-hour moratorium on the tracks. All rail traffic is suspended until Saturday.

It's a common policy not to allow passenger rail traffic 48 hours after a slide is cleared.

Empire Builder and Coast Starlight service is also impacted, with no alternate transportation at this time.

Updates will be posted at amtrak.com/alerts.

