Landslide stops Amtrak traffic between Seattle and Everett

Amtrak train approaches a crossing. (Photo: KING)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Amtrak services between Seattle and Everett were shut down due to a landslide west of Everett.



Amtrak officials say BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on the line, suspending all rail traffic in the area until Sunday, April 16.



Amtrak says there is alternate transportation.



Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland to Eugene, Oregon.

