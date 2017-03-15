W Burnside Rd landslide incident seen from the east side. Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A landslide struck a car and shut down West Burnside Street west of Skyline Boulevard. Three men in the car escaped without injuries.

Passenger Tyler Baker told KGW he was looking out the window and yelled 'Landslide! Landslide!' but it was too late.

Driver Jason Baughman told KGW the car was pushed off the side of the road. "A split second, I was worried we were going to be buried but it only came up to the windows," he said.

Raw Sky8 video: Car trapped in Burnside landslide

The trio, who were commuting from Aloha to Gresham, got out of the car via a passenger window. All three, including passenger Scott Luther, told KGW that once they were out of the car and free of the debris, they were laughing and enjoying the moment.

Three young men were swept off road by slide, all ok. This is two of them. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/4wZrgBFxvP — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonKGW) March 15, 2017

Their car appears to be the only vehicle involved in the 7:10 a.m. landslide but much debris has yet to be cleared. Initially, emergency crews feared the worst. The Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau tweeted an "unknown number of cars involved."

Photos: 3 survive major West Burnside landslide

An initial report indicated that the slide could be 15 feet deep and 150 feet wide, and ground around the slide remains unstable.

PBOT spokesman John Brady said it not possible now to say when Burnside would reopen. The city will clear the debris along the roadway but the slide area sits mostly on private property -- a cemetery.

Three roads are closed Wednesday morning because of landslides, according to PBOT. West Burnside is closed between Skyline and Barnes; Northwest Cornell is closed between the first tunnel and Skyline Boulevard; and Northwest Thompson is closed at Northwest Pinnacle.

There is not estimate for when any of those roads will re-open, PBOT said.

A flood watch takes effect Wednesday due to heavy rain and snowmelt, and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns drivers should be aware that more landslides are possible.

"Be alert for landslide hazards as well as flood hazards as this heavy rain continues," said agency geologist Bill Burns. "Use extreme caution when driving, and avoid areas where landslides may be more likely to occur."

More: Rain not the only trigger for Portland landslides

File: West Burnside reopens after landslide

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes may be at serious risk, Burns said. In general, dangerous areas can include:

Bases of steep hillsides

Road cuts or other areas where slopes of hills have been excavated or over-steepened

Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past

Canyon bottoms, stream channels, and areas of rock and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons

A landslide has shut down West Burnside near Skyline Boulevard. (KGW)

More from DOGAMI on debris flows and landslides

RELATED: Portland metro area under flood watch Wednesday night through Saturday

© 2017 KGW-TV