KING
Close

Traffic Alert: Landslide closes westbound I-90 in Issaquah

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 6:15 AM. PST February 16, 2017

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - A landslide has forced the closure of all westbound I-90 lanes near Front Street in Issaquah.

Drive Times | Download Seattle Traffic App | Traffic cams

More than 12 vehicles are disabled. One vehicle is "high-centered" on a rock according to Washington State Patrol.

RAW VIDEO: Landslide closes westbound I-90 in Issaquah

WSP says there is no estimated time on when I-90 will be reopened. Drivers are being re-routed to State Route 202.

VIDEO: KING 5 Photojournalist describes I-90 landslide scene

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories