Traffic Alert: Landslide closes westbound I-90 in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - A landslide has forced the closure of all westbound I-90 lanes near Front Street in Issaquah.



More than 12 vehicles are disabled. One vehicle is "high-centered" on a rock according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP says there is no estimated time on when I-90 will be reopened. Drivers are being re-routed to State Route 202.

UPDATE: All lanes blocked on WB I-90 east of Sunset Way in #Issaquah. Traffic being shifed from WB I-90 --> SR 202. No ETA. Use alt routes! pic.twitter.com/yd2RnCqFIt — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 16, 2017

#LANDSLIDE ! All lanes of WB I-90 blocked at MP 19 #Issaquah. No ETA to clearing. Multiple vehicle disabled. No injuries. #OnMyWay — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 16, 2017

