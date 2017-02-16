Traffic Alert: Landslide closes westbound I-90 in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - A landslide has forced the closure of all westbound I-90 lanes near Front Street in Issaquah.
More than 12 vehicles are disabled. One vehicle is "high-centered" on a rock according to Washington State Patrol.
RAW VIDEO: Landslide closes westbound I-90 in Issaquah
WSP says there is no estimated time on when I-90 will be reopened. Drivers are being re-routed to State Route 202.
UPDATE: All lanes blocked on WB I-90 east of Sunset Way in #Issaquah. Traffic being shifed from WB I-90 --> SR 202. No ETA. Use alt routes! pic.twitter.com/yd2RnCqFIt— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 16, 2017
#LANDSLIDE ! All lanes of WB I-90 blocked at MP 19 #Issaquah. No ETA to clearing. Multiple vehicle disabled. No injuries. #OnMyWay— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 16, 2017
VIDEO: KING 5 Photojournalist describes I-90 landslide scene
