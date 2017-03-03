Landmark general store faces uncertain future on Mountain Loop Highway

Green Gables General Store on the Mountain Loop Highway in Snohomish County could close if business doesn't pick up. (Photo: KING)

A Snohomish County couple is at risk of losing their community oriented general store, and they’re asking the public for help.

You won't find people much more dedicated to their community than Randy and Edith Farrell.

They greet people who enter their general store on the south end of Snohomish County's Mountain Loop Highway with jingles and songs they've written about the area.

"I fell in love with this area 30 years ago when I used to hike it with my kids," said Edith.

For 79 years, the heart of this part of the loop has been the Green Gables General Store.

"When they tell you it's a mom and pop store, I'm mom and he's pop," chuckles Edith.

About two years ago, Edith and Randy rescued the place, after it became become a popular spot for drug deals.

They took over the lease and made it family friendly. Instead of selling beer and cigarettes, they sell snacks and supplies along with hiking gear for the kids as folks head out to explore. They've also turned it into a visitor center where people can learn all about the area.

The store stands at the gateway to the Mount Baker National Forest, the Big Four Ice Caves, and the ghost town of Monte Cristo.

"We want people to visit and come to understand what this area really represents," said Randy.

A brutal winter has slowed business to a trickle. Worse, however, is the ongoing closure of the Gold Basin campground because of potential dangers leftover from the Oso landslide. It has been three years with no end in sight.

"There are 90 campsites at Gold Basin, and it's just down the road from us," said Randy. "With that closed, it has been devastating. Trying to bring this back to a place where the public can experience what this area really does represent has been a nightmare."

The Farrells are now two-and-a-half months behind in the rent and face eviction at the end of the month. They owe $2,600 dollars.

It’s not a ton of money, but it’s the difference between keeping a legacy alive and seeing it die.

"To me, that would break my heart," said Edith, wiping away tears.

The couple is hoping someone might come partner with them to buy the land and help it reach its full potential.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the store.

