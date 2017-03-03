Edmonds landlord sued for discrimination against families with children

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

SEATTLE -- The United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that a landlord in Edmonds violated the Fair Housing Act by denying housing to applicants because they had children.

The suit is against Debbie A. Appleby, of Stanwood, who owns and manages three apartment buildings -- located at 201 5th Ave. N., 621 5th Ave. S., and 401 Pine Street in Edmonds.

The DOJ claims in March 2014 workers at a location managed by Appleby told a woman that the apartments were “adult only,” and therefore not available to her family.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability.

“Many families already face challenges finding affordable housing, and they should not also have to deal with unlawful discrimination,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The complaint also alleges that Appleby advertised available units as being restricted to adults only at various points between April 2014 and November 2015.

After the family filed the complaint, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted an investigation, issued a charge of discrimination against Appleby and referred the case to the DOJ.

