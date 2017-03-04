Lakewood woman looking for 'Jake' who left $5, sorry note for stolen wind chime

Do you know Jake?

Chrissy Marie of Lakewood says he left a note on her door Friday saying that he and his sister had stolen one of her wind chimes.

Jake explained in the note that the chime, which had butterflies on it, reminded his sister of their mother who died.

Jake left $5 and wrote, “I’m sorry. This is the only money I have. Please do not be mad.”

Marie wants to find Jake to give him back his money. She also wants to offer Jake his own wind chime similar to the one they took, so they can each have a reminder of their mom.

Marie, who lost her mother when she was 5 years old, said she can relate to what Jake and his sister are going through.

If you have any information about who Jake might be please email webseattle@king5.com.

