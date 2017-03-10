Lakewood teen missing, suicidal

Makenzie Leann Branson of Lakewood, 16, was reported missing Friday morning. Photo: Lakewood Police.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - 16-year-old Makenzie Leann Branson was reported missing from her home in Lakewood around 8 a.m. Friday.

Branson was last seen by a parent at 9 p.m. the night before when she went to bed, according to a press release from Lakewood Police. She indicated that she was contemplating suicide in notes that she left behind.

Branson is a white female, 5’4’’ tall, 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be on foot, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a picture of Uncle Sam and a quote that says, “I want you to go fishing.” She may also be wearing white leggings and green Converse shoes.

If you have seen Branson or know her whereabouts, please call 911. Officers are searching the area and have requested support from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team.

Contact Lt. Chris Lawler at the numbers listed below for more information:

Office: (253) 830-5011

Cell: (253) 606-6981

Fax: (253) 830-5069

clawler@cityoflakewood.us

