Lakewood teen dies after drive-by shooting

Police lights.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Lakewood Police say a 15-year-old has died after being shot in the head Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Harrison Apartments in the 8300 block of 83rd Ave in Lakewood.

When they arrived, a 15-year-old male was found shot in the head and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses were able to provide a suspect vehicle to police, who tracked it to a home in Spanaway Saturday night.

Sunday evening, detectives were notified that the teen had passed away from his injuries.

All three suspects, who were known to the victim, are in custody as of Sunday night.

Police do not believe this to be a random shooting.

