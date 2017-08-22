Lakewood police arrest naked burglar suspect

Naked burglar suspect Curtis Sell (Photo: Lake Police Department) (Photo: Bryan Johnson)

A man accused of breaking into homes while naked was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lakewood.

Police said Curtis Sell was found hiding in the attic of a home thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.

Sell was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail.

Sell was charged with three counts of residential burglary.

