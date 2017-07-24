Lady Washington aground in Sequim Bay

Lady Washington replica built in 1989. (Photo courtesy: Grays Harbor Historical Seaport)

Lady Washington ran aground in Sequim Bay Monday morning, around 8:00 a.m.

The ship, built in 1989, is a replica of the historical Lady Washington from the 1700s.

The vessel is loaded with touring passengers.

"There are 19 passengers onboard," said Coast Guard Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi. "The Lady Washington crew is working to get passengers off safely."

The ship ran aground due to reported winds, according to Flockerzi. The vessel has not suffered any damage.

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to wait until 6:00 p.m. to see if higher tides will help free the ship.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

