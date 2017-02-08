Lacey roofing business catches fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Council votes to divest from Wells Fargo
-
Seattle business owner target of hate crime
-
Appeals court hears AG's case against Trump
-
King County Sheriff on immigration order
-
Snow and ice hammer Whatcom Co.
-
Social Security program faces snafu
-
Takeo at Vancouver injection site
-
Jamie Dornan answers Seattle fan questions about Fifty Shades Darker
-
Errors in C.L.U.E report costs consumers
More Stories
-
One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal WayFeb. 8, 2017, 6:19 a.m.
-
Judge questions claim travel ban has Muslim biasFeb. 6, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Puget Sound Energy: power outages in some areas…Feb. 8, 2017, 3:37 a.m.