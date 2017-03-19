Kobe Beef Lives Up to Reputation

Look at the fat marbling in these cuts. Oh, and the price per 100 grams.

KOBE, JAPAN - Kobe beef is known worldwide for its incredible marbling which makes it oh so tender and tasty. You can eat it with chopsticks, no knife or fork needed!

The beef comes from the Tajima strain of a type of cattle called Japanese Blacks. They are known for their fat marbling. A favorite method of enjoying Kobe beef is yakiniku style, grilling it at your table and eating it plain or with a savory sauce.

Legend has it that NBA star Kobe Bryant's dad, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, named his son Kobe after having a meal of Kobe beef. He loved it that much.

Surprisingly, many people we met in Kobe don't eat Kobe beef. Why? The cost! Kobe beef sells for 1000 to 2000 yen per 100 grams -- that's around $59 to $86 per pound!

Copyright 2017 KING