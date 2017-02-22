Knife recovered in Snohomish County murder investigation

Snohomish County investigators recovered a knife along SR 522 near Echo Lake. (Photo: KING)

Snohomish County sheriff's investigators have recovered a knife in the murder investigation of a woman and the assault of her daughter over the weekend.

After an extensive search Wednesday, investigators recovered the weapon along SR 522 between Echo Lake and Snohomish River.

Detectives had arrested a 31-year-old man from Everett Monday for allegedly murdering a 78-year-old woman and assaulting her 62-year-old daughter in their home near Echo Lake in east Snohomish County Sunday.

The suspect's 46-year-old uncle reportedly witnessed the murder and assault; he was arrested and booked on outstanding warrants involving identity theft and working as a contractor without license.

Both suspects are believed to have been hired by the victims to do construction work on their home, say investigators. Deputies believe the primary suspect attacked both women with a knife after calling the 62-year-old woman to come to the bathroom. The two men then fled the scene.

The older woman died from her wounds, while her daughter sustained life-threatening injuries. She was able to tell identify her attacker. She remained hospitalized at Providence hospital with life-threatening injuries.



