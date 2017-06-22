Kittens given oxygen after Lakewood house fire

(Photo: West Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Five kittens are breathing easier after an early morning house fire in Lakewood.

Firefighters responded to a home on Forest Avenue SW near Holden Road just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

All of the people managed to get themselves and five kittens out of the house.

Firefighters put little oxygen masks on the kittens as a safety precaution.

West Pierce Fire says the kittens are doing well and were not hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the people who live at the home, who are displaced by the fire.

