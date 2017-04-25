Middle school parents get heads-up about '13 Reasons Why'

(Photo: Contributed image)

KINGSTON, Wash. — Kingston Middle School parents last week got a heads-up from school counselors about "13 Reasons Why," the new Netflix series that takes an unblinking look at teen suicide.

Critics say the show, based on a bestselling novel by Jay Asher, glorifies suicide and could be triggering to people who are struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

"13 Reasons Why" opens as the school mourns the death of Hannah Baker and friend Clay Jensen receives a set of tapes that, episode by episode, reveal the backstory.

Kingston Middle School doesn't offer a critique of the series but advises that the show deals with rape, underage drinking, sexism and survivor's guilt. The advisory gives tips on how to talk to your child about suicide and related issues.

"Being a parent, you may not always be aware of what's on Netflix," Principal Craig Barry said. "Families are so busy, so it's 'How can I keep them informed of what's going on that their kids are being exposed to?'"

Chelsea Tate heard about the show from daughter Kiarra, 12, a KMS sixth-grader, shortly before receiving the school's advisory.

"She ran out into the living room and told me I had to catch up with her and watch it," Tate said. "I had no idea."

Tate binge-watched to get ahead of her daughter in the series. "I knew there were certain episodes that were pretty graphic," Tate said. "I warned her these episodes are a little much."

"I really liked it, except for the gross parts," Kiarra Tate said.

Kiarra knows kids who have thought about suicide. She and her mom have talked in depth about where and how to get help. Both thought the show offered helpful insights on suicide and promoted empathy in viewers.

Kiara Sullivan, 13, a KMS eighth-grader, thinks the graphic nature of the show serves a purpose.

"It's a very intense show. I was honestly a little surprised that they put in some details they did," she said. "Most shows sugar-coat what it is. I feel like this show is very honest about suicide, depression and rape."

Michelle Vallejo, 15, said she can relate to Hannah and her struggles at school. "Being able to have a show that kind of relates to that makes me feel better knowing I'm not alone in that situation and there are others going through it," said Vallejo, who is enrolled in North Kitsap School District's online learning program.

Experts on suicide prevention acknowledge the intent of the show but say "13 Reasons" gets it wrong on a number of levels.

"My general position on '13RW' is that it is a series that glorifies and sensationalizes the topic without giving due concern to the risks of suicide contagion to those most vulnerable to suicide," said Daniel J. Reidenberg, executive director of SAVE, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

KMS refers parents to talking points put out by SAVE about the show. Hannah's tapes blame others for her suicide. "Suicide is never the fault of survivors," SAVE states.

The show also hammers on the school counselor, who dismissed Hannah's anguish and failed to reach out to her family. That portrayal is inaccurate, KMS counselor Stephanie Robinson said, and it fuels the idea that help is not available to people who are feeling suicidal.

North Kitsap School District last year revised its policy on suicide prevention training to include not only counselors but all staff. The update came after the deaths of two students who took their lives.

Robinson said middle and high school students get training to recognize the signs someone might be feeling suicidal. Although the movie portrays a bleak outcome, help and hope are available, she said.

North Kitsap High School has a LifeSavers suicide-prevention peer support group. KMS has Kingston Cares, a group that reaches out to students struggling with drugs, domestic violence, mental illness and other issues.

Another myth perpetuated by the series is that bullying always leads to suicide. "The vast majority of people who experience bullying, the death of a friend or any adversity described in '13RW' do not die by suicide," SAVE states. Most are able to find help — even if not everyone they meet is sympathetic or helpful — and they find other ways of coping.

KMS staff defers to parents on whether the show is appropriate for their child.

"I believe that the movie is a good conversation starter for families," Robinson said. "It's a family's decision whether or not to watch it, however."

Preventing suicide

Talking openly with someone who is expressing emotional distress or suicidal thoughts will not make them more suicidal or put the idea of suicide in their mind, according to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. If someone tells you he or she is suicidal, take it seriously and get help.

If you're struggling with thoughts of suicide:

Text "START" to 741741 (Crisis Text Line, crisistextline.org)

Call 800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org)

Call 866-488-7386 (The Trevor Project, support for LGBTQ youth, thetrevorproject.org)

© 2017 KING-TV