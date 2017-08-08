Kitsap fast ferry suffers fourth breakdown since service started

BREMERTON (Kitsap Sun) — For the fourth time in its first month, Kitsap Transit fast ferry service was suspended Tuesday morning because of a mechanical problem. The first three times the Rich Passage 1 was repaired and returned within half a day. The agency hopes to know by noon whether that scenario can repeat itself.

"We're being given an indication that it could be a pretty serious issue with one of the engines," said Kitsap Transit spokesman Sanjah Bhatt.

The initial prognosis was a problem with coolant in one of the boat's four engines, Bhatt said. By Tuesday afternoon, engineers were able to repair the engine in time to make it's afternoon sailings.

The problem forced the boat to run on partial power during its first round trip early Tuesday morning. The ensuing two round trips were canceled.

The Rich Passage 1 was built by All American Marine in 2009. As part of wake testing, it carried passengers for more than four months in 2012, but wasn't used regularly thereafter.

Kitsap Transit is negotiating with the Bellingham company, which owns the design rights, on a second boat. Once a deal is reached, it would take about 18 months before the ferry could be delivered.

There is no other vessel available that can deliver a half-hour crossing without its wakes damaging the beaches.

KING 5 News contributed to this report.

