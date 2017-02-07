Kitsap County murder victims remembered at memorial service

From left: John Careaga, Christale Careaga, Jonathon Higgins, and Hunter Schaap.

BREMERTON, Wash. – Friends and family members fondly remembered four Kitsap County residents who were murdered in Kitsap County at a memorial service Tuesday.

One after another, friends and family stepped up to the microphones inside GracePoint Church in Bremerton and shared their memories of the four lives taken.

Johnny Careaga loved to barbeque, even in the snow. The family's taco stand, Juanito’s Tacquiera, served some of the best burritos on the peninsula. Jonathan Higgins didn't look like Harry Potter, no matter what people said.

Investigators are still searching for the killers who murdered the four family members, Johnnny Carega, his wife, Christale Carega, and their children, Hunter Schaap and Jonathan Higgins.

Cristale Carega, Schaap, and Higgins were found dead in their rural Kitsap County home; Johnny Carega was found dead inside his burned truck about 15 miles away.

Nobody discussed the vicious murders at the memorial service. It was a time for prayer, reflection, and memories.

So many people wanted to speak in front of the packed congregation that the pastor had to cut the "open mic" session short. After the service, enchiladas, Mexican fried rice, and taco bean salad waited in the lobby for everyone to enjoy.

The family was known for its taco stand, which is why their surviving family wanted to serve Mexican food after the service.

"Johnny had a dream of opening a taqueria," said his father, Enrique. "They were very proud of their authentic food. This is a proud family when it comes to respecting and eating."

Fighting back tears, Enrique told the story of the time the family was cleaning house together.

"They all started singing and dancing," he said. "They were using whatever they had in their hands as microphones."

Johnny had five children from a previous marriage. Christale had two. It's no surprise the church was packed with hundreds of people, many of whom fought back tears as they spoke or watched from the pews.

"My dad was my hero," said Joseph Carega, one of Johnny's five surviving children, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as he stood on the stage. "There wasn't ever a problem he couldn't fix. He taught me everything I know, from working on cars to opening doors for ladies."

That comment about opening doors for ladies got a laugh from the congregation. So did all the comments about Johnny's love of barbequing – even when it was snowing.

In the lobby after the service, Melissa Scott David, a friend of the family, motioned over to a pregnant pug that belonged to the family. Family members brought the dog, Roxy, to the service so she could comfort others.

"It's a miracle that dog survived," she said. "Look how pregnant she is!"

Johnny was a man who was clearly full of life.

"Johnny, you were a wonderful person," said Rebecca, his first wife. "Sunday was always family day. Let's get in the car and roll around with the kids."

