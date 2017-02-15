Kitsap Co. settles with injured pedestrians for $5.5 million

(Photo: Takeo, Ryan)

TACOMA, Wash. – Kitsap County agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with two injured pedestrians in Pierce County court Wednesday.

Siblings Regina and James Monzon were plaintiffs in the case. Regina was a pedestrian hit in front of Fairview Middle School in Bremerton in December 2012 while walking her brother to school. She lost her hair in the crash and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to her lawyers. She had skin graft surgery to substitute the skin lost on her head, they added.

Her family sued the county, claiming the street was not well-lit. The crash happened at about 7 a.m.

The settlement came five weeks into the jury trial, which was held in Pierce County because Kitsap County was the defendant.

“I am very relieved that it’s over,” said Regina. “We’ve gone through so much."

“There’s not a day that passes by that I don’t remember it,” she continued. “Everything is a reminder of it, so it’s hard, but I’m still trying to get through it.”

As part of the settlement, Kitsap County has also agreed to add a second light to the street.

“It was non-negotiable for us that a second light be installed as part of any deal,” said Ken Friedman, one of the Monzon family’s lawyers.

Throughout the trial, the county maintained Regina and James were at fault.

“They weren’t paying attention to the car that was coming, unfortunately,” said Ione George, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Kitsap County.

George said the county settled because the driver who hit Regina Monzon declared bankruptcy.

“In the end, Kitsap County was going to be holding the bag for whatever judgment was going to be entered,” said George. “So we determined a known settlement figure was going to be best for our taxpayers rather than the risk of what might become of a jury verdict.”

Friedman believes the county rethought its position with a jury decision days away.

“I think all efforts to blame Regina for what happened here failed at trial,” he said. “They were facing what could have been a much higher jury verdict.”

While the family could have been awarded as much as $15 million in the case, Friedman said the family settled to bring some finality to this four-plus-year ordeal. They didn’t want to have the case possibly caught up in the appeals process for years to come, he said.

