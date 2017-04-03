Facility tried to commit Cascade Mall suspect into treatment

Arcan Cetin (Credit; Washington state Department of Licensing)

Last year, a Kirkland mental health facility tried to force the man who would become the suspected Cascade Mall shooter into treatment.

In a petition to King County Court for a 14-day involuntary commitment, doctors at Fairfax Hospital checked a box saying Arcan Cetin might harm himself.

They did not check the box that said he could be a danger to others.

The documents are in hundreds of pages of Island County court records obtained Monday by KING 5.

The previous court cases include a sex offense reported by two girls at Oak Harbor High, where Cetin was a senior in 2015.

Texts between the two girls in math class said: “He’s staring at you so awkwardly, it’s even creeping me out.”

They accused him of “rubbing his” bare foot up and down their legs, refusing to stop. He was later charged with misdemeanor assault with sexual motivation.

Cetin was placed on probation earlier this year, after the high school assault and two assaults involving his parents last year were wrapped into a deferred prosecution that spared him jail time.

A doctor determined Cetin suffered from Autism Spectrum Disorder, depression and ADHD. But he wasn’t taking his meds and attempted suicide - after he was angered by a girlfriend who moved away – and used drugs and alcohol.

That’s the story of Arcan Cetin leading up to what happened at Cascade Mall.

