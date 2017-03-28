Kirkland community celebrates Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day celebration held at the Kirkland Performance Center (Photo Credit: Shelby Barnes)

The Pakistan Association of Greater Seattle hosted a Pakistan Day celebration Saturday to commemorate the historic moment that took place on March 23, 1940.

Located at Kirkland’s local community center, the event brought together Seattle's Pakistani community to celebrate the nation Pakistan independence in becoming a Muslim State, and the first ever Islamic republic.

"This is a very important day that signifies [Pakistan] as an independent nation and a coit of nations," said Pakistan Association Board Member Wajid Hassam. "It helps connect with Pakistan and it helps us remember why Pakistan was founded in the first place."

Pakistani community members shared food and laughs throughout the evening, finishing off the event with a show put on by the children of the families present. Kids under the age of 15 performed songs, comedies, and dramas to show what the Pakistani culture and community means to them.

"We are very American, but we are the same kind. We still have connection back home...There are people who just recently moved from Pakistan. We always celebrate this day with a lot of vigor," said Hassam.

The Pakistan Association of Greater Seattle was founded originally in 1990. Consisting now of over 14,000 members, board member and founder of the association Kamran Salahuddin welcomes not only those part of the Pakistani community, but all Seattleites willing to experience and learn. Salahuddin believes that barriers are best broken through sharing commonalities.

"“With all the negativity that’s going around, I think the best thing is to reach out to someone like one of our community members, make friends with them, come to one of the events, and see that we are all the same,” said Salahuddin. “We’re all Americans...We have different colored skins, but we all strive for one thing, the American Dream.”

Find information about upcoming events on the Pakistan Association website.

