Kingston student may have handed out drug-laced candy

KINGSTON, Wash. – Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Kingston Middle School student who may have handed out drug-laced candy to classmates earlier this week.

In an email to parents Thursday, Principal Craig Barry said a student was caught with a "potentially banned/illegal substance," and vaping materials. During the school's investigation, administrators discovered that on Monday, the student may have passed out soft, rainbow-colored, sugar coated candies, laced with amphetamine.

That student is no longer at school, and anyone who had contact with the individual has been talked to and their parents have been notified.

"We understand that this sort of news can be unsettling for parents, students and staff, and want you to know that safety is our first priority, said Barry.

The school district says it has received no reports of any students needing medical treatment from the incident.

