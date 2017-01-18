KING coverage of the Presidential Inauguration

Copyright 2016 KING
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State addresses benefits backlog
-
Bellevue gets new tunneling machine for Sound Transit project
-
First Alert Forecast
-
SPD's first openly transgender officer
-
Seattle's connection to 'Patriot's Day'
-
Delta adds routes from Seattle
-
New evidence in DB Cooper skyjacking case
-
Freezing rain, snow shuts down Cascade highways
-
Tacoma schools see success in co-teaching
More Stories
-
Christopher Monfort, who killed Seattle officer,…Jan 18, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Seattle to propose expanding taxi, Uber inspections…Jan 18, 2017, 12:58 p.m.
-
Young child latest to die because of flu in Washington stateJan 18, 2017, 4:23 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs