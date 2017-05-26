King County works to covey disaster information across language barriers

Tukwila’s Foster High School is one of the most diverse schools in Washington, and it’s become a testing ground to convey disaster information in multiple languages.

After school Friday, students received emergency training under the guidance of the American Red Cross. Languages used included Spanish, which is spoken widely, and Nepali, Burmese, and Somali, which are spoken by much smaller communities, including refugees.

The school district says the training aligns with King County’s Vulnerable Populations Strategic Initiative. It was conducted as part of a mock disaster drill.

At least 129 different languages are spoken within the county, according to King County Emergency Management.

“During an emergency we immediately activate all of our contact networks that we have,” said Lynne Miller, regional communications coordinator for King County Emergency Management. “That includes ethnic media, that includes people who are part of a cultural community. People are used to listening to certain radio channels, television stations, or their trusted leadership within a community group. We will also Public Health’s community communications network that is comprised of over 600 community based organizations that serve populations within their districts.”

Volunteers also playing major roles.

