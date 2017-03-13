King County to vote on West Point Treatment Plant investigation

West Point wastewater treatment plant in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

King County Council wants answers about what went wrong at the West Point Treatment Plant before and after the flooding that led to millions of gallons of untreated wastewater going straight into Puget Sound. On Monday, the council is expected to take emergency action on launching an investigation into the issue.

Three days of heavy rain in early February flooded the plant with untreated wastewater, the pumps stopped working, and more than 200 million gallons of untreated wastewater ended up in Puget Sound. There were millions of gallons of raw sewage that ended up there too.

Aside from the sewage and wastewater in the Sound, it caused a lot of damage at the plant as well. There were significant equipment and electrical failures. Crews have worked non-stop to fix the issues, but as of now many of the issues still exist and early estimates suggest it will cost more than 25 million dollars to repair everything.

If the investigative process gets approved today, it will be led by the County Council, which is an entirely separate branch of King County Government than those in charge of plant management.

The Council is expected to take a vote on the possible investigation at 1:30 on Monday afternoon at the council chambers in the King County Courthouse.

