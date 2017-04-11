King County to pay deputy $1.35M to settle discrimination, sexual harassment suit

King County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: KING)

King County has agreed to pay $1.35 million to a deputy who accused the sheriff's department of discrimination and sexual harassment.

In a lawsuit, Sgt. Diana Neff claimed that she was harassed by male superiors and subjected to retaliation when she reported it.

Neff's agreement represents the second million dollar settlement involving current or former female sheriff's department employees in the last few years.

The plaintiff's attorneys are the Connelly Law Offices. Attorney Julie Kays confirmed that Neff has reached the $1.35 million settlement.

The alleged abuse took place before Sheriff John Urquhart took office, but he has said the cases were without merit.

Attorney Kays claimed that there was pervasive sexism in the King County Sheriff's Department, from the sheriff on down.

