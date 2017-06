Police lights.

King County Sheriff's Office is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Burien.

It happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday on the 13600 block of 3rd Ave S.

On my way to officer involved shooting at 13600 blk of 3rd Ave S. In Burien.No info until I arrive. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 14, 2017

