King County Sheriff cleared in rape investigation

King County Sheriff John Urquhart. (Credit: KING)

King County Sheriff John Urquhart has been cleared of a rape accusation made against him by a former deputy.

The woman came forward last year with claims Urquhart raped her back in 2002 when he was her supervisor. The sheriff strongly denied the accusation.

Seattle Police initially did not investigate it as a rape, but the department launched a rape investigation last year after media interest increased. But investigators determined there was no evidence of rape, and the King County Prosecutor's Office did not file charges.

The woman who made the claims has not responded to a request for comment.

