King County, Mary's Place to open White Center homeless shelter

Homeless shelters can be a tough pitch to any neighborhood. King County wants to open one in White Center. The new shelter will help homeless kids and their families and it will be run by a non-profit with proven track record.

The old public health clinic at 108th and 8th Avenue Southwest in White Center has been vacant for a couple of years. Preparing it to house homeless families will take some work.

“We need to add shower space; we need to make the meeting areas more approachable,” said Mark Ellerbrook, regional housing community development manager for the county.

King County will spend about $350,000 to make the improvements.

But running that temporary family shelter will be left to Mary's Place, whose executive director was giddy delivering great news for the non-profit Tuesday.

“You've raised an unprecedented $4.5 million in just over 30 days,” said Marty Hartman, to corporate donors in the room.

The "No Child Sleeps Outside Campaign" was the pet project of big supporters like Starbucks, the Schultz Family Foundation, and Dick's Drive-In.

The county executive says that corporate generosity has made our region the envy of others.

“My peers, when I'm traveling around the country, they say, “How can you fail at this? You have everything!” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The White Center shelter will be similar to the Mary’s Place location on an Amazon-owned property in the South Lake Union neighborhood.

The model enables parents, like Christina LePage, to keep her four children while she and her husband get back on their feet. She was in tears describing what it gave to her children.

“They're able to not worry about where we going to sleep at night how cold it is outside,” LePage said.

The county says this new location in White Center will help address a known need.

“I believe there are 35 homeless families that are sending their students to high schools. If you magnify that by the number of parents, that is a fair number of folks,” said Ellerbrook.

Those families could have a new place to stay as early as this March if improvements move forward as planned.

White Center residents will get the last chance to give their input Tuesday night, January 24, at the Seola Gardens Community Center at 11215 5th Avenue Southwest.The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

