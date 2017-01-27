Volunteers complete King County homeless count

A homeless encampment in Tacoma. (Photo: KING)

Early Friday morning, hundreds scattered across King County as part of an annual mission to count the homeless. Volunteers spread out in various cities to help create updated statistics.

The Count Us In program has a specific goal in mind: figure out how many homeless people live in the community in order to provide the necessary resources for the year.

This year's count includes the entire county, not just certain pockets where the homeless live. Volunteers checked cars, trails, and alleyways among other places.

Paid guides led volunteers through the count. Each guide is, or has been, homeless in the past.

The number of homeless is on the rise. In 2015, more than 3,700 homeless were counted. Last year that number increased by 20 percent, to more than 4,500.

