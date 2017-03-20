dow_constantine_042810 (Photo: KING)

King County Executive Dow Constantine is delivering the annual State of the County address Monday morning.

Constantine is expected to detail progress made in the region, such as job growth, transportation, human services and environmental protection. He's also expected to announce plans for two new centers for youth in crisis, and a new focus on serving the needs of the area's growing senior population.

Constantine will deliver the speech during a special session of the Metropolitan King County Council in Auburn at 11 a.m.

