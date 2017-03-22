Click here for to be redirected to the entry page

KING 5’s 2017 Cirque Du Soleil’s LUZIA Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, KING 5’s 2017 Cirque Du Soleil’s LUZIA Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Live Nation (“Prize Provider”), KING-TV (“Administrator” and “Sponsor”) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The sweepstakes will begin at 9:00 AM PT on March 22, 2017 and end at 11PM PT on March 27, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the king5.com/Luzia website and entering your email address, then clicking continue. You must complete all the required information. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Maximum one (1) registration per person for the duration of the sweepstakes. After entering you will be presented with an opportunity to share the sweepstakes with your friends to receive five (5) bonus entries for each friend that enters using the unique link provided. Sponsor, Administrator and Prize Provider will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, registration including without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Administrator or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about March 28, 2017, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible registrations and votes received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a pair of PL1 (price level 1) tickets to CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at King County’s Marymoor Park for the April 11th, 2017 performance only (ARV $208).

Prize may be subject to blackout periods, space available and other restrictions may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about March 28, 2017 at telephone number provided on winner’s entry form. Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1501 First Ave S. Seattle, WA 98134 within 10 business days after and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. If winner lives outside of KING County, the prize can be sent via mail with signature required. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Administrator or Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Persons traveling as guest of the Grand Prize Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or Administrator in its sole discretion.

8. Release . The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . Cirque Du Soleil’s LUZIA Sweepstakes – Presented by KING 5 is sponsored by KING 5. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of this Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after 4/11/17 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), KING 5’s 2017 Cirque Du Soleil’s LUZIA Giveaway: 1501 1STAVE S Suite 300 Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact please contact Ryan Subica at rsubica@king5.com or (206) 448-3172.

