KING 5 Mornings Beyond the Studio

We are so lucky to live in the vastly diverse state of Washington. However, when many people in the country see "Washington," they think "Seattle." KING 5 Mornings wants to change that.

Our team's mission is to visit towns all over the western Washington region, and listen to members of the community. We want to hear what's happening on YOUR street, what issues you care about the most, and what makes you proud to live here.

Do you want us to come to your town? Email newstips@king5.com and tell us why we should make your community our next stop.