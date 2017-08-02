Kids, sports programs take precautions to weather heat wave

Teams keep 10-gallon jugs of water and Gatorade in the dugout to make sure players stay hydrated. (Photo: KING)

In the windup to the warmest day of the summer so far, the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland is doing everything to keep the young women cool.

"Every dugout we have a 10-gallon Gatorade and a 10-gallon water jug in there," said tournament director John Chadwick.

Allie Brinton from Victoria, B.C. had her hot weather strategy on display, wearing a wet towel around her neck and chomping on a frozen popsicle.

"Cold water around my neck, eat stuff to stay cold," she said.

"A lot of ice cream," said her mom, Christy Brinton. "We had a couple of girls that didn't feel well yesterday but the coaches are taking care of them."

But teams from warmer regions, like the Philippines, Puerto Rico, or even Ohio, seemed not to notice the heat wave.

"Most of them are used to 90 degrees," said Chadwick. "They're laughing us, because we're concerned of a heat wave and they say this is cool."

Chadwick said they might cancel the Challenger game on Thursday, over concerns the disabled players may not be able to handle the heat as well.

In West Seattle, the parks seem to be a bit empty. Kids at Island Time Ministries daycamp are staying inside.

Organizers canceled outdoor activities for the rest of the week; concerned young kids might have a harder time weathering the temperature.

"If the sun is intense then sometimes they'll get sick to their stomach, or get dizzy. Quite often the kids will complain about not feeling well," said Steve Coates, who supervises the children. "And we don't want to see that today. "

Some football and soccer clubs said coaches might cancel practice at the last minute, depending on the temperature and the age of the players.

