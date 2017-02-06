KING
Kids rush to sledding slopes for rare day of snowy fun

Kids all across the region rushed out the door this morning and went straight for the nearest slope. It's not often they get to go sledding on a Monday.

Ted Land, KING 7:00 PM. PST February 06, 2017

SEATTLE - Kids all across the Western Washington rushed to the nearest hill for a rare day of sledding. By late afternoon, it was time for one last run. KING 5's Ted Land shows us how families spent their snowy Monday.

