Kiddie Academy hosts Curious George to help kids read

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center
-
KIII Breaking News
-
Ozell Williams out as East High cheer coach after 9NEWS report
-
Local cheer coaches react to Denver video
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Seattle considers plastic straw ban
-
Faces Of Heroin Vanessa Abbott
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
2 patients contract Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center
-
Possible legal action against fish farm
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 1; over 200K…Aug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Seattle about to surpass longest 70-degree stretch on recordAug 25, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
-
Seniors: Get your $10 lifetime National Parks pass…Jul 11, 2017, 4:46 p.m.