Suspect in gun sting injured in officer-involved shootout

A suspect in an illegal gun operation has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting near the Lowes parking lot on Friday.

Two undercover agents met up with two suspects, who were selling illegal guns, in the 24000 block of Pacific Highway South just before 5 p.m. The suspects attempted to rob the undercover officers, and a shootout ensued, according to Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas.

Several shots were fired, and one of the suspects was hit.

The second suspect, who was a passenger, got out of the car with a gun in his hand. He ran onto Pacific Highway South where he was hit by a car.

The second suspect is in custody and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither of the two officers were injured.

No other buildings or cars were hit during the shootout.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in Kent this year, according to Thomas.

