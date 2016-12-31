Man found dead in lake in Kent

Clark Lake Park in Kent. (Photo: KING)

KENT, Wash. – A man was found dead in Clark Lake in Kent Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to a call about 4:35 p.m. They performed CPR on the man, but were unable to revive him.

The medical examiner has yet to release the man’s identity or the cause of death. Kent police are investigating the death.

Clark Lake is a small body of water located inside Clark Lake Park on Southeast 240th street and 120th Street Southeast.

