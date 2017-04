A vehicle crashed on West Valley Highway at S. 216th Street in Kent, Wash., April 14, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A person who apparently killed in a crash on West Valley Highway in Kent Friday morning was revived by first responders.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. 216th Street.

It was initially believed the driver was dead, but the Washington State Patrol later said the person had been revived.

Southbound lanes are back open at the scene.

