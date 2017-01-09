Kent couple uses boxing gym to help at-risk youth

Students work out at Kent East Hill Boxing Club. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, KING)

KENT, Wash. – Glen and Leslie Hamada say they are on a mission to promote education, commitment, and discipline.

They started Kent East Hill Boxing Club in 2011, and today 30 young people take part in the program that offers lessons four days a week.

“Today, if you don’t have a high school education, the chances of making a decent living are pretty grim,” said Glen.

His wife, Leslie, says she saw a grave need in the community for more things for youth to do. That propelled her to talk to the superintendent and get the program going more than five years ago.

“We give them a place where they can come and gather, and feel like they have a family here that cares about them,” said Leslie.

