Driver flees on foot at fatal hit-run crash in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Authorities are trying to locate a driver suspected of fleeing on foot after a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in the south King County city of Kent.

Kent Police Commander Jarod Kasner said in a news release that the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit, died from her injuries following Saturday night's crash. Two others in the car with her were taken to a local hospital.

Kasner says preliminary reports show that a lone driver was heading southbound on Pacific Highway South, when the vehicle ran a red light and struck the other vehicle. The suspect fled the scene after the collision.

