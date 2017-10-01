1 dead, 2 injured in Kent shooting

A security officer found one of the victims in a strip mall off East Valley Highway. (Photo: KING)

A fatal shooting in Kent on Sunday morning left one dead and two injured.

Kent Police responded to reports of an illegal discharge in the 18000 block of East Valley Highway about 3:20 a.m., but didn’t find anything.

About 20 minutes later, a security guard found one of the gunshot victims on the ground in the 18100 block in a strip mall off the main highway.

One male had a fatal gunshot wound, and a second male was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

A third victim with a gunshot wound was taken to Valley Medical Center in a private vehicle and was later taken transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

