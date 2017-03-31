A federal judge sentenced a Kent, Wash., woman to 11 years in prison Friday for sending money to terrorists.

Hinda Osman Dhirane, 46, was found guilty of providing materials to a terror group in northern Somalia called al-Shabaab.

The FBI says Dhirane and others sent money used to run two safe houses. One was used to store weapons and to prepare for attacks. The other was used to treat wounded fighters.



A big part of the government's case centered around recorded phone calls and communications among a group of 15 women from Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Members met regularly in a private chatroom established to organize payments. They also had close contact with terrorist leaders and were clued into al-Shabaab activities.

The FBI says Dhirane was recorded laughing at the Boston Marathon Bombing, and a 2013 terror attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

A 36-year-old Virginia woman received a 12-year sentence in the case.

