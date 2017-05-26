Kent police change false alarm policy

Starting June 1, before Kent police respond to most commercial alarms, they will require that the alarm be verified first. (Photo: KING)

Assistant Chief Eric Hemmen says the new policy does not impact residential alarms, bank alarms, hold up alarms, panic alarms, or other high-risk alarms.



“Last year, we had 3,000 commercial alarms, and 99% of them were false,” said Assistant Chief Hemmen. He says the false alarms cost the city about $80,000 a year.



Under the new policy, verifying a commercial alarm could involve someone witnessing the crime. Some alarm systems can also provide video or audio proof that can be used to verify an alarm immediately.



Kent City Councilmember Jim Berrios is also the owner of Golden Steer Steak and Rib House in Kent. He says instead of false alarms, he wants police to be able to focus on the real crimes happening in the city.



“It makes sense to do business this way,” said Berrios. “We need our officers out there taking care of the important issues.”

