(Photo: Doug Dillon)

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Kent.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight near the intersection of 99th Avenue and South 244th St.

Authorities say a Kent police officer shot a 20-year-old man after a vehicle pursuit.

The man, from Auburn, died at the scene.

Des Moines Police Department is investigating the incident.

