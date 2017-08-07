Kent leaders fight back against litter

Trash found throughout the City of Kent. the city is trying to figure out ways to crack down on the illegal dumping. (Photo: City of Kent)

Kent's city government says the community has a dirty problem: litter. The City Council directed staff to look at ways to clean up and go after people who trash the city.

It's not the sort of thing a city likes to talk about but, Council President Bill Boyce says workers have hauled away 57 tons of litter this year. That number includes two abandoned boats that they had to cut up and take to the dump.

“We got people dumping appliances, TVs, parts of buildings and it looks really bad for the city,” Boyce explained. City leaders say they're serious about finding a way to stop litter bugs.

City Public Works Director Tim LaPorte said they're looking at several options, “one of which is stiffer fines, then prevention to begin with education.”

Everything is on the table including a proposal for residents to report people they see dumping trash and possibly collect a reward. “That's probably the least favored desire” LaPorte explained. “Certainly, everyone has a phone with a camera attached to it.”

City staff will lay out the options to the council at a meeting on August 16. They have a lot to consider but Council President Boyce says there is a lot at stake, “it's about pride; pride for your city we want people to come here because they want to live here because it's a clean place.”

