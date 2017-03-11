Kent residents gather to support Sikh community

KENT, Wash. – Several hundred Kent community members filled Kent Lutheran Church on Saturday to support the Sikh community.

On March 3, a 39-year-old Sikh man told police he was approached by a masked man outside his Kent home as he worked on his car in his driveway. He says they got into a brief argument before the gunman told him to "go back to your own country" and shot him in the arm.

“South King County will not tolerate hate, discrimination or harassment of our neighbors, family or friends,” read a flyer for the community event.

It started with members of the Sikh community praying through music. Organizers said it was an effort to show the entire community some of the Sikh tradition.

“Get to know each other, walk with other, speak out for each other and I think that will define what America will be. That’s the dream that we need to start dreaming, not the nightmare we’re trying to live,” said Jasmit Singh, a Renton Sikh leader.

Police Chief Ken Thomas also provided the crowd with an update on the investigation.

“We continue to work. We continue to make progress. Just last night there were approximately 35 FBI agents and detectives from throughout our region re-canvassing the East Hill area.”

