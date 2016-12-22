KING
Kent firefighters play Santa with huge toy haul

Kent firefighters collected 6,000 gifts for kids this holiday season.

Travis Pittman, KING 11:22 AM. PST December 22, 2016

KENT, Wash. -- Kent firefighters played Santa Thursday morning, handing out toys at the Kent Food Bank.

The department collected nearly 6,000 toys during its annual toy drive last month.

They've all been sorted and wrapped, and now the gifts are ready to go under Christmas trees for families in need.

The fire department also collected donations to stock the shelves of the food bank for Christmas.

