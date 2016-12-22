Kent firefighters play Santa with huge toy haul

Kent, Wash., firefighters collected some 6,000 toys for Christmas. (Credit: KING)

KENT, Wash. -- Kent firefighters played Santa Thursday morning, handing out toys at the Kent Food Bank.

The department collected nearly 6,000 toys during its annual toy drive last month.

They've all been sorted and wrapped, and now the gifts are ready to go under Christmas trees for families in need.

The fire department also collected donations to stock the shelves of the food bank for Christmas.

