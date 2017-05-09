KING
K-9 teams statewide training at Sea-Tac Airport Tuesday

Search dogs are credited with helping speed up security lines.

Jake Whittenberg, KING 7:06 AM. PDT May 09, 2017

Passengers at Sea-Tac Airport will have at least a dozen search dogs training alongside them in the terminal on Tuesday as the airport hosts a statewide law enforcement K-9 training program.

Port of Seattle Police and the King County Sheriff's Office will be among several teams involved.

K-9 officers have become a vital tool in the effort to keep security lines moving at Sea-Tac Airport which is considered one of the fastest growing airports in the nation.  

