Jury scam hits Thurston County

There's a warning for people in Thurston County.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says residents are the target of a jury scam. They say people are receiving threats of jail time or fines through phone calls and emails claiming they missed jury duty.

The caller, or email sender, also asks for money or personal information like Social Security numbers, birth dates, or banking information.

Deputies say it's all a scam for people trying to steal your money or identity.

Court staff says they never ask jurors for money or confidential information over the phone or by email.



The Sheriffs' Office says if you think are a target, hang up the phone or ignore the email.



Anyone who has responded to these scams should contact the police.

